McCaughey chairs audio awards jury

Former agency creative director Pearse McCaughey is chair of the inaugural Irish Audio Awards which will be presented at the end of March. Radiocentre Ireland has received a large number of entries for the competition. The MC for the awards night is Seán Moncrieff, who hosts a show on Newstalk and writes a weekend column in The Irish Times.

The awards jury includes Eduardo Marques, chief creative officer, Publicis and Sandra Bold, chief creative officer, Wunderman Thompson Benelux. An interactive awards show run by Radiocentre Ireland and ICAD will be staged in the Smock Alley Theatre at 5.30pm on Thursday, March 30. The judges will share their takes on the winning entries.

More details are available at www.irishaudioawards.ie