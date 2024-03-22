McCaughey launches Curious Orange

Digital marketer Emmet McCaughey has launched a new agency called Curious Orange. He is joined by former Acorn, Epsilon and Media.Monks colleagues Linda O’Connor and Brian Finucane in rolling out the new venture. McCaughey believes that the evolution of remote work, AI and automation has created a perfect storm which allows a new start-up to work together in creating new “nuanced projects”.

Opportunities

“Advances in AI and remote work means independents can genuinely compete with large networks when it comes to accessing talent and production at scale,” McCaughey said. “Our combined agency experience has also allowed us to build strong connections and relationships over the years. The future’s bright and there’s huge opportunities for agencies like ours,” he added. Curious Orange starts out with offices in Dublin and California.