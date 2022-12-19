McCaughey to chair new audio awards

Pearse McCaughey will chair the judging panel for the inaugural Irish Audio Awards launched by Radiocentre Ireland. The awards are supported by the Institute of Advertising & Design (ICAD) to “promote and encourage the highest standard of Irish audio creativity.” McCaughey headed up creative at Des O’Meara & Partners, Irish International (now BBDO Dublin) and Cawley Nea\TBWA (now TBWA\Dublin). He is a creative fellow of UCD.

Among the overseas jury member are Eduardo Marques, chief creative officer, Publicis and Sandra Bold, chief creative officer, Wunderman Thompson Benelux. Entries close on February 2nd 2023 and the awards will be held in Smock Alley Theatre on May 30th. Radiocentre Ireland was established by RTÉ and the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland (IBI), the organisation representing 34 independent radio stations around the country.

The body is managed by a board comprising three representatives from RTÉ and three IBI executives and its chair is John Purcell of KCLR 96fm. Representing RTÉ are Geraldine O’Leary, Dan Healy and Debbie Kennedy, while representing the IBI are Seán Barry, Wireless Group Ireland, Simon Myciunka from Bauer Media and Fionnuala Rabbitt, CEO, Highland Radio. Former Carat boss Ciarán Cunningham is CEO of Radiocentre Ireland.

To enter the awards, go to www.irishaudioawards.ie.