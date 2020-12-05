MCCP wins research awards grand prix

MCCP scooped three awards including this year’s grand prix at the Marketing Society’s Research Excellence awards presented at a virtual ceremony. The grand prix was for the agency’s ‘Insight Shaping National Public Health Communications Effectiveness During a Global Pandemic’ entered in this year’s once-off Covid-19 category.

Pictured above is Kay McCarthy, founder and managing director, MCCP

Now in its 12th year, the awards recognise the role of research, while also providing a platform from which to showcase the impact data can have on marketing and customer experience strategies. As part of its win, MCCP will receive a speaker platform at next year’s Esomar Conference. Barnardo’s were once again the awards’ annual charity.

The student Lepere Award went to Nick Murray of Waterford Institute of Technology.

This year’s winners…

Advertising & Advertising Media Research, sponsored by DMG Media Ireland

Radio 1 Fights Back – Proving that emotionally connected listeners drive advertising impact

Red C Research

RTÉ Radio One

Brand Development & Strategy

Trócaire: Bringing Overseas Charity Closer To Home

Core Research

Trócaire

Public Policy & Social Research

Insight Shaping National Public Health Communication Effectiveness During a Global Pandemic

MCCP

Department of Health

Customer Experience Research

Softening the Blow

Behaviour & Attitudes

Three

Product Innovation and NPD Research, sponsored by Exterion Media

Thumb Powered Pensions

Core Research

KBC Ireland

Analytic Impact

Checking the Financial Health of the Nation: The Bank of Ireland Financial Wellbeing Index

Red C Research

Bank of Ireland

Covid-19 and its Implications for Brand Growth

Insight Shaping National Public Health Communications Effectiveness During a Global Pandemic

MCCP

Department of Health

Grand Prix 2020, sponsored by AIMRO

Insight Shaping National Public Health Communications Effectiveness During a Global Pandemic

MCCP

Department of Health

Elaine Malcolm, lecturer at the UCD Smurfit Business School, chaired the adjudication panel.

This year’s judges comprised Paul Loughrey, head of insights at RTÉ ; Ian McGrath, marketing and media consultant; Jackie Conway, insights and planning manager, An Post; Aoife Sadlier, global innovation marketing manager for Tullamore Dew at William Grant & Sons and Valda Boardman, managing director, VBPR.