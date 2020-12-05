MCCP wins research awards grand prix

MCCP scooped three awards including this year’s grand prix at the Marketing Society’s Research Excellence awards presented at a virtual ceremony. The grand prix was for the agency’s ‘Insight Shaping National Public Health Communications Effectiveness During a Global Pandemic’ entered in this year’s once-off Covid-19 category.
Pictured above is Kay McCarthy, founder and managing director, MCCP
Now in its 12th year, the awards recognise the role of research, while also providing a platform from which to showcase the impact data can have on marketing and customer experience strategies. As part of its win, MCCP will receive a speaker platform at next year’s Esomar Conference. Barnardo’s were once again the awards’ annual charity.
The student Lepere Award went to Nick Murray of Waterford Institute of Technology.
This year’s winners…
Advertising & Advertising Media Research, sponsored by DMG Media Ireland
Radio 1 Fights Back – Proving that emotionally connected listeners drive advertising impact
Red C Research
RTÉ Radio One
Brand Development & Strategy
Trócaire: Bringing Overseas Charity Closer To Home
Core Research
Trócaire
Public Policy & Social Research
Insight Shaping National Public Health Communication Effectiveness During a Global Pandemic
MCCP
Department of Health
Customer Experience Research
Softening the Blow
Behaviour & Attitudes
Three
Product Innovation and NPD Research, sponsored by Exterion Media
Thumb Powered Pensions
Core Research
KBC Ireland
Analytic Impact
Checking the Financial Health of the Nation: The Bank of Ireland Financial Wellbeing Index
Red C Research
Bank of Ireland
Covid-19 and its Implications for Brand Growth
Insight Shaping National Public Health Communications Effectiveness During a Global Pandemic
MCCP
Department of Health
Grand Prix 2020, sponsored by AIMRO
Insight Shaping National Public Health Communications Effectiveness During a Global Pandemic
MCCP
Department of Health
Elaine Malcolm, lecturer at the UCD Smurfit Business School, chaired the adjudication panel.
This year’s judges comprised Paul Loughrey, head of insights at RTÉ ; Ian McGrath, marketing and media consultant; Jackie Conway, insights and planning manager, An Post; Aoife Sadlier, global innovation marketing manager for Tullamore Dew at William Grant & Sons and Valda Boardman, managing director, VBPR.