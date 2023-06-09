McDaid named in Campaign list

Thinkhouse agency founder Jane McDaid has been named as one of this year’s Campaign UK’s 40 Over 40. The accolade celebrates 40 industry professionals aged 40 and above in these islands who are said to have made significant contributions to marketing and advertising and McDaid’s inclusion underscores her achievements and pioneering spirit.

Judges highlighted candidates ranging from those who “go beyond the 9-5 working day to pass forward knowledge” to others who show an “impressive and tangible sustainability impact”. Those in this year’s list hold roles from across the advertising industry, including creative and media agencies, brands, tech companies, media owners and casting agencies.

Leaders

Other industry leaders on this year’s list include Les Binet (Adam & Eve/DDB), Adrian Botan (McCann Worldgroup), Britt Iversen (Havas London) and Asad Shaykh (Grey London). After working for several years at O’Leary PR, McDaid recognised a gap in the market, where brands struggled to connect with younger consumers in a culturally relevant manner.

She began began to build her company around the principle of effective change. Today, two decades later, McDaid is regarded as a disruptor. Her brainchild, Thinkhouse has influenced the industry along with its insights division, known as The Youth Lab. The judges said that they “were captivated by McDaid’s energy, positivity and evident talent.”

