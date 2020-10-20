McDonald’s maps out Irish food supplies

McDonald’s Irish customers are now able to see the ingredients sourced from Ireland and just how close they are to the farmers and growers that produce them. The new Map My McDonald’s interactive tool allows customers to see which fresh ingredients are grown in their region and to meet some of the Irish farmers that supply them.

The map’s launch comes as a new study shows that Irish people care more about local farmers and locally sourced food since Covid-19 restrictions in March. Some 52 per cent see supporting local farmers and growers as important and a similar percentage wish to support local shops and restaurants that serve locally produced food.

The YouGov online poll of 1,000 Irish adults also found that 57 per cent say their appreciation for locally sourced food has increased since March, with eggs at 80 per cent and beef at 76 per cent taking the top spots for ingredients. McDonald’s is also shining a light on real-life McDonald’s farmers in its latest advertising campaign.

Quality ingredients

The ads pay tribute to the 7,000 Irish farmers that are McDonald’s “essential ingredient”. A new TV ad, which began airing recently, also highlights the quality ingredients that go into McDonald’s great value favourites – whether it’s the 100 per cent Irish beef burgers, the free-range eggs for McDonald’s breakfast or the milk in a latté.

Commenting on the new map, Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy said McDonald’s has long been a supporter of Quality Assured sustainable ingredients from Irish suppliers. The past six months has been a hugely challenging time for all involved in the Irish food and drink, but Bord Bia is aware they have displayed incredible resilience and flexibility.