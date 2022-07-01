McDonald’s on tour with McCafé coffee

McDonald’s has hit the road offering free coffee at locations nationwide. The McCafé mobile Airstream van was launched in April at the Connemarathon and has visited several major events and festivals, including Wild Roots in Sligo and Sea Sessions in Bundoran. Its latest stop came at Dublin Pride where the McCafé van was located on Merrion Square.

The McCafé experience is recreated in the outdoor spaces as a result of the collaborative efforts of McDonald’s, Source out of home, Mediaworks and Honey+Buzz. It is the first time ever the McDonald’s range of coffee – including cappuccino, latte, flat white and americano – have been served to consumers outside of the McDonald’s restaurant network.

Experience

Jennifer Power, head of marketing, McDonald’s Ireland, said Irish people love McDonald’s coffee. “A visit to our McCafé Van is a fantastic way for coffee lovers who might not have considered us previously, to experience first-hand the value, convenience and high quality McDonald’s has to offer across our broad range of coffee beverages,” Power added.

To date, almost 10,000 free coffees have been served and the McVan will next appear at the Forever Young festival in Palmerstown House in Kildare and Indiependence in Cork, with other events to follow over the remainder of the summer. Conor McCooey, client director, Mediaworks, said that initial results showed a positive impact on key McCafé metrics.