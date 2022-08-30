McDonald’s to gift 80k books to children

McDonald’s is to gift over 80,000 books to children in Ireland to encourage reading. The books will be for children aged four to 11 years of age and will include such youngsters’ favourites as Never Show a T-Rex a Book, How to Grow a Unicorn, The BFG, Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, What Stars Are Made Of and Summer of the Dragons.

To kick-start the campaign, the McDonald’s Happy Readers Book Bus travelled to Donaghmede Shopping Centre and Charlestown Shopping Centre in Finglas, inviting kids and their parents to take part in read-along sessions and enjoy puzzles, colouring sheets and prize giveaways. The Happy Readers Book Bus saw over 2,500 books donated to children.

Since 2013, McDonald’s Ireland has given away six million free books as part of its ongoing commitment to children’s literacy. Last year McDonald’s provided the option of either a book or a toy with its Happy Meals. There are 95 McDonald’s restaurants trading nationwide and the company sources all of its beef, bacon, milk, water and eggs from Irish suppliers.

Happy readers: Kieran (10), Hannah (6) and Seán (12) MacEochaidh from Avoca, Co. Wicklow