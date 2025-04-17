McDonald’s top OOH spender in Q1

Fast food chain McDonald’s was the biggest brand on out of home (OOH) media in the first quarter, PML’s Watch monitor indicates. Its investment in the channel accounted for 2.5 per cent of all OOH display value and included promotion of Eurosaver, McCrispy and breakfast offerings along with tie-ins with the Minecraft movie and Stormzy.

Vodafone and Burger King completed the top three brands while Cadbury and Avonmore also feature in the top ten. Diageo’s investment on OOH through brands like Carlsberg 0.0 and Smithwick’s and Rockshore’s League of Ireland sponsorship maintained its position as the country’s top advertiser on the medium.

Retail was by the largest spending category on OOH in 2024 with the major supermarkets accounting for over half of the activity in the sector. Car brands increased their presence by two thirds driven by campaigns for marques including Opel Grandland, Peugeot 5008, Land Rover Defender, Renault Symbioz, Citroen, Audi and Toyota.

Other notable category increases include confectionery and snacking (+38 per cent), telecoms (+49 per cent), and finance (+38 per cent). In the latter category, health insurers including Irish Life Health, VHI Healthcare and Laya were all active. Over 60 per cent of display was on roadside panels, with 19 per cent on transport and 18 per cent in retail sites.