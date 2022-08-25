McGonigle named Marketing Institute CEO

Shane McGonigle has been appointed as chief executive of Marketing Institute Ireland (MII) in place of David Field. McGonigle takes on the role having spent the past five years with the Kerry Group where he was European digital marketing director and strategic marketing director. He had previously advised companies on NPD and innovation.

McGonigle’s appointment follows a search by MII members led by Amárach’s Gerard O’Neill.

McGonigle’s career began in advertising at Youngs in 1990. He worked with Dentsu in Belgium on pan-European campaigns for almost four years. After leaving Dentsu, he moved to JWT in the US to work on the global Kraft account. On his return to Ireland, he was hired by DDFH&B-JWT to handle Baileys. He later became managing director at Leo Burnett.

Leo Burnett had come out of what had been CDP Associates. Its executive chairman at the time was Martin Larkin. The agency’s main account was Kellogg’s and the agency created some major campaigns for the cereal giant both at home and overseas. In an interview with Marketing.ie, McGonigle admitted that he had originally planned to be an accountant.

In his new role, he will focus on MII membership, events and education at a time when continuous professional development (CPD) is key. Apart from his ‘day job’, he was external examiner and industry specialist on the masters course at TU Dublin and visiting professor at the University of Ulster. He served on the board of the ASAI and was president of IAPI.

David Field returned to work in retail as managing director of Fresh, the grocery and deli supermarket chain where he was previously director of operations. He was chief executive at the Marketing Institute for two years and held senior marketing and professional roles at Superquinn, Eason, Brown Thomas and Glanbia. He also worked for TV3 on contract.