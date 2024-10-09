McGrath lines out for Pringles Movember push

Former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland defender Paul McGrath has been hired by Kellanova to front for Pringles savoury snack in championing men’s mental health for Movember. The idea behind Movember is to encourage men to talk openly about their mental health. The brand’s P mascot sports a QR code moustache on special edition Pringles tubes. The QR code brings consumers to a communications tool offering advice.

The tubes were first launched in Ireland last year and resulted in 127,000 scans of the QR code with 85 per cent of respondents saying they would recommend the tool. Research shows that most people tend to find it easier to talk openly when not face-to-face, so Pringles teamed up with Sam’s Barbers in Dublin for a special event, encouraging men to have conversations in a relaxed, familiar environment, using the Mo tool to steer conversations.

The partnership, timed around World Mental Health Day on October 10, offered men a complimentary trim and get a head start on their Mo look. Movember is a global movement that started in Australia in 2003. The campaign held each November encourages men to grow a moustache, engage in fundraising events, or make donations to support health issues like prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention.

Photo: Ben Brady, Inpho