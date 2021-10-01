McShane steps down from daily role at B&A

Ian McShane has stood down from his normal day-to-day role as executive chairman at Behaviour & Attitudes (B&A). He will continue to serve as B&A’s non-executive chairman until the end of the year. McShane joined Ireland’s premier research agency in September 2006 as managing director having held a similar role at TNS MRBI, now Ipsos MRBI, for eight years.

Prior to that, McShane was operations and research director at AGB TAM, now TAM Ireland.

McShane became part of a new senior management team which B&A founders Des Byrne, Graham Wilkinson and Phelim O’Leary put in place to succeed them as shareholding directors. In recent days, B&A’s senior executives and shareholders, under managing director Luke Reaper, introduced a similar transition with the hiring of a number of new executives.

Clare Kavanagh joined B&A as a director from W5, where she was in charge of running the agency founded by Gary Joyce and Roddy Rowan, specialising in customer experience (CX) services. Kavanagh had worked for 20 years at Lansdowne and Kantar Millward Brown. Jimmy Larsen also recently joined B&A as a director, having had a similar role at Red C.

Larsen’s main expertise is brand and advertising research, with skills in advanced statistics, data analytics, behavioural economics and innovation. McShane told Marketing.ie that while he has no firm plans in place he ruled out working for any of B&A’s competitors. He may handle some independent projects. He has an MA in psychology from UCD.