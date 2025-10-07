Ian McShane to chair OMA board

The Outdoor Media Association (OMA), the representative body for the out of home (OOH) advertising industry in Ireland, has appointed Ian McShane to chair its board. McShane has headed up the Joint National Outdoor Research (JNOR), overseeing the development of a new all-island OOH industry-approved audience measurement funded by OMA members.

The OMA worked with McShane’s alma mater, Ipsos B&A, in developing the new system to be rolled out next year. As OMA brings its strategic initiatives closer together, he will take on a more direct role to support the industry’s growth, advocacy, and communication. OMA members are Bauer Media Outdoor, Global, JCDecaux, PML Group, and Talon.

Forefront

Aoibhín Lennon, OMA director, said McShane’s appointment underscores the association’s commitment to delivering strong industry representation and ensuring OOH remains at the forefront of advertising strategies. “His leadership has already had a hugely positive impact through JNOR, and his expertise will be invaluable in strengthening OMA’s voice,” she added.

Above: Ian McShane pictured with Aoibhín Lennon