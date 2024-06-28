McShane to steer new JNOR study

The Joint National Outdoor Research, aka JNOR, has appointed Ian McShane to a role as non-executive chair. He will oversee the design and delivery of a new out of home (OOH) research project. The study is being conducted by Ipsos B&A, two agencies in which McShane held senior roles for many years. JNOR is funded by the Outdoor Media Association (OMA) and its stakeholders Clear Channel, Global, JCDecaux, PML Group and Talon.

Analysis

OMA director Aoibhín Lennon said McShane’s strategic insight and proven track record makes him the ideal person for the initiative. The project will deliver an all-Ireland outdoor advertising measurement system. The new OOH audience measurement system will reflect recent developments in the industry and it is hoped it will deliver more detailed campaign analysis, including digital at a across target groups, locations, and formats.