Media Bureau founder Michael Bowles dies

The death has occurred of Michael Bowles, founder of The Media Bureau (TMB) media buying and planning agency. TMB was launched almost a half century ago as Ireland’s first media independent. Among the media executives who worked at the agency were Pat Donnelly, Liam McDonnell, Steve Shanahan and Ruth Payne. In 2003, Michael Bowles sold his interest in the agency and played no further role in the advertising business.

In more recent years, TMB was run by directors Martin and John Cody, along with John Priestley. Clients included Electrolux, Fishermen’s Friend, Irish Kidney Association, Micks Garage, Mind Candy, Quote Devil, Smiles Dental and Zanussi. Following a creditors’ meeting the business was wound up in 2016. Some of the agency’s former client base was serviced by Focus Advertising, the agency run by Daragh Cafferky.

In 2005, Michael Bowles set up as an independent screenwriter with the Filum Company. A resident of Greystones and, more recently, Delgany, Co Wicklow, he was predeceased by his wife, Ann. He is survived by his two daughters, Danielle and Georgina, and his son, Patrick. His funeral Mass will be held in the Holy Rosary Church in Greystones at 10am on Wednesday, March 27th. May he rest in peace.