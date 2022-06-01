MediaCom adds five new graduates

MediaCom Ireland has announced the appointment of five new graduates as account executives. The GroupM agency said the new recruits were made to meet growing client demand and to support the wider team across new and existing business. The new hires are, from left, Rory Byrne, Dolapo Agunbiade, Evan Morrison, Laura Smith and Aoife McCaffrey.

In their roles as account executives, the recruits will collaborate with their colleagues in planning and executing media strategies. As part of the agency’s graduate programme, they will experience hands-on learning. MediaCom clients include Coca-Cola, Lidl, Mars, Opel, Ryanair and DFS. The agency also handles Sicín Sásta free range chicken for Carton Bros.