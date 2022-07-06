MediaCom adds Irish Distillers

MediaCom Ireland has secured the media planning and buying for Irish Distillers, the Pernod Ricard-owned spirits and wines supplier and producer of some of the world’s best known Irish whiskeys, following a contest. The account was previously with Core’s Spark Foundry. Other agencies that pitched for the business were Dentsu’s Carat and Omnicom’s OMD.

Jameson is the world’s bestselling Irish whiskey, with reported sales of 8.6 million cases in 2021. The GroupM agency and Irish Distillers will combine to promote Jameson, Powers, Midleton Very Rare and Redbreast, Pernod Ricard’s Absolut Vodka, Malfy Gin, Beefeater Gin, Havana Club and Malibu as well as a selection of wine and champagne brands.

Irish Distillers was formed in 1966, when a merger took place between John Power & Son, John Jameson & Son and Cork Distilleries Company. In 1988, Irish Distillers was acquired by Pernod Ricard backed by new levels of investment and global distribution. Since 2012, the company has invested over €400 million in doubling production and bottling capacity.

Irish Distillers’ brands are exported to over 130 markets around the world.