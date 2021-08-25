MediaCom launches new Springboard division

MediaCom, the GroupM media planning and buying agency, has introduced a new division called Springboard. They say that the new unit changes the traditional agency model by offering emerging companies and SMEs the knowledge and operational resources of a large media agency, coupled with the speed and agility needed for early-stage businesses.

Ed Ling (pictured), chief growth officer, MediaCom Ireland, said Springboard will allow clients will be able to access all the planning tools, intelligence and analytics available to larger advertisers, while teams are calibrated to mirror the leaner structure of emerging businesses to facilitate quick decision making in a focused test and learn approach.

The new division will operate across the four key pillars of media, content, experience and effectiveness to help businesses in their next stage of growth. MediaCom clients in Ireland include Sky Ireland, Lidl, Coca-Cola, Mars, Dulux, Ryanair, Allianz, Opel, Circle K and St Vincent de Paul. Springboard was first introduced by MediaCom UK last year.