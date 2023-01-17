MediaCom pushes Sky’s The Last of Us

MediaCom Ireland is handling the launch of the HBO mini-series The Last of Us showing on Sky Atlantic and streaming on Now. The post-apocalyptic drama based on the best-selling video game of the same name stars Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal, famous for his role in Narcos, and Bella Ramsey, the English actress who starred in Game of Thrones.

MediaCom launched a teaser campaign for the series before Christmas to drive conversation and interest and showcase the trailer across social and video channels. The main ad campaign for the series was launched on January 9, aimed at the target audience of adults over 25 with an interest in sci-fi, horror and gaming.

The GroupM agency’s national campaign ran across multiple formats including TV and broadcast video on demand, print and out of home (OOH). The activity was supported by various digital executions, including Snapchat AR lens, a video switch format with Playground XYZ and bespoke ads across TikTok, Reddit and Instagram.

Episode one of The Last of Us aired on Monday, January 16.