MediaCom rolls out latest Gum Litter campaign

Group M agency MediaCom has joined forces with the Gum Litter Taskforce to help push awareness of the ‘Bin Your Gum When You’re Done’ campaign. The campaign aims to urge behavioural change by showing the best ways of disposing of chewing gum. The taskforce is a joint effort between representatives of the chewing gum industry such as Mars Wrigley, the Department of the Environment, Food Drink Ireland and local bodies.

The campaign runs from June to September.

Last year’s campaign to be cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions. The ads use audio-visual, out of home (OOH), radio, digital audio and digital display formats, along with a social media campaign with such influencers as Niamh O’Sullivan, Tadgh Fleming and Marty Guilfoyle, plus a digital partnership with Greencastle Media, owner of the Lovin, Joe.ie and Her.ie.

Pictured at the campaign launch were Nicola Forde, corporate affairs manager, Mars Wrigley and Avril Donlon, Gum Litter Taskforce with students from Loreto College Junior School