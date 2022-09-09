MediaCom set for Sky Glass launch

MediaCom is partnering with Sky Ireland to promote the new Sky Glass TV in the Irish market. The €4 million-plus campaign runs across TV, radio, broadcast video on demand, digital, social media and out of home (OOH) formats. The campaign includes a multi-media ‘attention domination’ activation executed across three peak times on launch day.

The activation spanned AV, audio, social and various programmatic digital executions and digital OOH. MediaCom and Sky also worked with various media partners on some novel executions, including DMG Media, News Ireland and Today FM. Rapport executed the OOH work, including Luas wraps, special builds and urban train station dominations.

The campaigns will also tap into social media promotion planned on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok, Pinterest and Snapchat using stories, in-stream video, impactful display and retargeting strategies to maximise awareness. The launch of Sky Glass has also been promoted through Spotify sponsored sessions plus a home page takeover of WeTransfer.