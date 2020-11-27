MediaCom wins Lidl, Carat adds Electric Ireland

GroupM’s MediaCom has added German discounter Lidl following a review. The account has been with Core’s Mediaworks up to now. The creative, which was not part of the review, is handled by BBDO Dublin. Dentsu’s Carat has added Electric Ireland, the ESB consumer division. The business was handled by Core’s aptly-named Spark Foundry.

MediaCom also pitched. Carat’s win follows its appointment by Heineken locally, following a decision by the Dutch brewer to consolidate its media buying and planning with its Japanese owners, Dentsu. The win compensates Carat for losing the Diageo account earlier this year to the Omnicom Media Group’s PHD, following an international review.