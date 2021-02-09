Mediahuis launches Programmatic Plus

Independent News and Media (INM), which Belgian publisher Mediahuis bought from Denis O’Brien in 2019, has launched Programmatic Plus (PP), a product the group claims will change the way programmatic advertising is delivered by INM titles in Ireland. PP is aimed at boosting targeting, transparency and actionable post campaign analysis (PCA).

INM says that measuring programmatic return on investment and the effective delivery of campaign goals has not always been easy for advertisers. The PP proposition is designed it to meet a specific unmet need: the delivery of insightful and data-driven PCA that goes into granular detail on everything from a user’s marital status to their income or occupation.

PP is built upon four pillars – high viewability, targeting opportunities, collaborative partnerships and post-campaign reports. It is available across Independent.ie, Sunday World, the Belfast Telegraph, regional titles and retail and classified sites. INM has close to 80 per cent of the market but PP’s appeal is based on more than just selling space or reach.

Metrics

The new product is said to provide insight on impressions or clicks and details on who is engaging with ads and lends greater context around what a chosen audience wants and likes. It also offers metrics to measure a campaign’s ability to boost conversions or brand affinity and the correlation between advertiser investment, impact and results.

“Our goal was to provide a product that combines best in class targeting capabilities, market leading performance, and an insightful post campaign analysis never before seen in programmatic,” Brian Sheehan (above), INM head of digital innovation and strategy, said. INM built PP on its parent company’s DMP. Clients to date include Renault, Lidl and Sky.

INM paid content subscriber numbers have now reached 35,000.