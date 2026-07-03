Mediahuis acquires Image Media

Mediahuis Ireland has agreed a deal with the directors of Image Media to acquire the women’s magazine publisher for an undisclosed fee. In a statement, Mediahuis said that the move marks a significant step in its strategy to build a more diversified, digitally led and multi-platform media business, with a focus on premium, direct revenue streams.

Mediahuis Ireland is transitioning from a mainly print based business to digital subs, digital advertising and other reader and client revenue streams. The acquisition of Image Media is aligned with strengthening the group’s position across premium content, paid audience products, events and brand partnerships, the buyer’s statement added.

Events

Image Media properties comprise Image magazine, Image.ie, Image Interiors, the Image Business Club, with approximately 1,100 active members. Flagship events include the Image PwC Business Women of the Year Awards, which attracts 1,500 attendees annually, and the Business of Beauty Awards.

Pictured from left: Clodagh Edwards, CEO, Image Media, Doireann Murray, chief revenue officer, Image Media and Karen Preston, chief commercial officer, Mediahuis Ireland