Mediahuis and Oracle agree targeting tool deal

Newspaper and online news content provider Mediahuis has agreed a deal with Oracle for its contextual intelligence advertising and customer experience products. Oracle Contextual Intelligence (OCI) allows advanced targeting of audiences through the building of sentiment-led segments and contextual targeting and is seen as an advertising first in Ireland.

The tech crawls and categorises desktop and mobile webpages, matching them to contextual segments for use in digital advertising campaigns for both targeting and brand safety. The proposition is enhanced by behavioural targeting in partnership with Piano DMP. It is a bonus for brands under increasing pressure to show effectiveness of advertising.

Brian Sheehan, head of digital strategy and innovation, Mediahuis, said that working with Oracle to introduce segments based off sentiment strengthens the group’s targeting capabilities and adds another layer of protection to the brand safety process. Advertisers have the comfort of knowing that their campaigns are seen in a premium, brand safe environment.

Offerings

Overt the past year, Mediahuis has deployed ad tech innovation with a suite of new offerings such as Programmatic Plus, Display Pro and Social Uplift. Programmatic Plus won two awards at the INMA 2021 Global Media Awards; first place in the best use of data to drive advertising category and second place in the best idea to grow advertising sales’ category.

Mediahuis is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium and was founded in 2014 as a joint venture between publishers Corelio and Concentra. Mediahuis Ireland’s titles include the Sunday Independent, Irish Independent, Belfast Telegraph and the Sunday World. The company also produces 12 weekly regional newspapers and six digital marketplaces.