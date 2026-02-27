Mediahuis brands trust as new currency

Trust is the new currency for media in a world of fake news and information overload, Mediahuis fellow of journalism and society Peter Vandermeersch said. Speaking at an agency event entitled ‘Trust in the Media’, the former Ireland boss of the Belgian publisher said consumers value print and digital content that is trustworthy, quality and legitimate.

Amid an abundance of choices and fragmentation of news, algorithms steer consumers to social media in ever-growing numbers. Donald Trump, Real Madrid and Taylor Swift no longer need to rely on traditional media given the phenomenal reach of their social platforms. It’s worth noting that fake news travels the world seven times quicker than real news.

Covid saw a big rise in disinformation but the phenomenon is reaching new heights with artificial intelligence (AI). Gallup ran a poll in 1972 which showed that seven in 10 Americans trusted in most media. By 2025, the rate had dropped to three in 10. Trust in countries like France and Greece is similarly low, while belief remains high in Ireland and Scandinavia.

Gill Verrecchia, Mediahuis with Carolynne Kelly and Adam Taylor, both of Havas Media

Consumers have outlined issues that have undermined media trust. Research has shown that they detect media bias, and too many inaccuracies. They also claim there is a tendency to be negative and to publish stories that sow social division. A report for Reuters points to a lack of transparency and a reluctance by media companies to admit mistakes.

Vandermeersch cited areas where media owners could work on to improve matters. Journalists should be allowed the time and resources to do in-depth analysis and investigative stories – signature writing that makes a difference. He admitted that it can prove difficult these days because newsrooms are under pressure in terms of time and funding.

We’ve created a monster we can’t control – Vandermeersch on social media

As traditional media find revenue harder to come by, media owners have less money to invest in journalism. He labelled artificial intelligence (AI) as the “biggest theft ever”. New socials like Treads can hit 100 million users in next to no time. German publisher Axel Springer tried to negotiate deals with AI while the New York Times took the legal route.

WPP Media’s Bobby Ring, Lorcan Quinn and Pete Hogan at the Mediahuis briefing in the RHA

Iarlaith Corcoran, managing director of Opinions and Marketing Society chair, presented the findings of a study for Mediahuis which showed a trust in news media that emanates “from the gut”. The research showed that 34 per cent of Irish adults trust media content in general. Print and digital content in national media achieved the highest score of 55 per cent.

News media avoids the wider erosion of trust and brands benefit from a halo effect, Corcoran added. The study indicated that trusted media generates brand engagement. While news media offers a safe, credible space for brands, 60 per cent of the 1,000 Irish adults interviewed for the survey felt that social media exposes brands to an unsafe space.

Photo at top: Paudie Sugrue, Mediahuis with Core’s Colm Sherwin and Michael Clancy