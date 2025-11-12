Mediahuis launches podcast sub-brand

Mediahuis has rolled out Audiohuis, its new podcast sub-brand. The podcasts offer advertisers and agencies ways to reach and engage audiences through the power of audio. From journalism to original series and immersive audio experiences, the Audiohuis stable includes Indo Sport, Crime World, Money Talk, Real Health and The Left Wing.

The launch of Audiohuis coincides with the release of ‘Just Between Us’, a new podcast hosted by Jennifer Zamperelli (above). Karen Preston, chief commercial officer, Mediahuis Ireland, said listeners and advertisers can expect candid conversations, laughter, and bold insights as Zamperelli and her guests discuss life, love, work, and everything in between.

Mediahuis, which has its HQ in Antwerp, Belgium, operates 30 news brands in six markets, with reports of 1.8 million subscribers. Its Irish titles include the Irish Independent, Sunday Independent, Belfast Telegraph, Sunday World, and various regional publications. Its subsidiary, Reach Group, has operations across the island.