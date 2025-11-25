Mediahuis rolls out Crime World.com

Mediahuis Ireland has launched a new subscription-based crime website, replacing SundayWorld.com. Crime World.com builds on the similarly-titled podcast hosted by Nicola Tallant (above). The new platform covers crime, courts, and the criminal underworld for audiences at home and overseas with real-time updates, in-depth investigations and analysis.

Brian Farrell, editor, Sunday World, described the move as a pivotal moment for the brand and for crime reporting in Ireland. “For decades, we have been at the frontline of exposing organised crime, shining a light on hidden networks, and telling the stories others would rather keep buried. With Crime World.com, we’re taking that into a new era.”

Cormac Bourke, editor-in-chief at Mediahuis Ireland, said the launch was a key milestone in Mediahuis’s digital transformation strategy. “It underscores our commitment to investing in innovative trusted journalism. Crime World combines immersive storytelling with rigorous analysis. The focused approach positions us at the forefront of Irish media’s future.”

CrimeWorld.com features a mix of free and subscriber content. From launch, it is a subscription-based model offering full access from €11.99 per month, or €99 annually. It will be available in the App Store and the Google Play store, replacing the Sunday World app. Mediahuis is headquartered in Antwerp with 30 news brands in six markets.