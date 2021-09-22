Mediahuis rolls out Display Pro for digital ads

Mediahuis has launched a new propriety product called Display Pro in response to demand for more sophisticated and effective digital advertising solutions. Avantcard and Renault are two of the first clients to partner with Mediahuis on the new product, commissioning Display Pro campaigns to run across Independent.ie, BelfastTelegraph.co.uk and SundayWorld.com.

The Display Pro proposition offers advertisers targeting, brand safety, disruptive cross platform creative, in-campaign optimisation and post campaign analysis. The data and insight team build audiences on first party behavioural data leveraging Oracle Grapeshot to create contextual segments which are enhanced by the all-Ireland reach of Mediahuis titles.

Brian Sheehan (above), head of digital strategy and innovation at Mediahuis, said advertisers also have the reassurance that their brand is appearing in a safe and premium environment as each campaign is safeguarded with customised keywords, editorial tagging and sentiment tagging. Campaigns are guaranteed on site viewability of 82 per cent, Sheehan added.