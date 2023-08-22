Mediahuis study highlights digital bias

New research by Mediahuis shows that two in three adults engage with digital news apps and sites at least once a week. The ratio increases to seven in 10 adults over 45 years of age. While four in 10 (39 per cent) read the newspaper more than once a week, the figure rises to 48 per cent for those over 45. Similarly, 39 per cent listen to podcasts at least once a week, increasing to 48 per cent for those over 45, the study by Opinions indicates.

Amongst regular readers/listeners/viewers of each channel, newspapers are one of the most positively endorsed media in terms of engagement, sitting just behind TV and podcasts. While 44 per cent of those surveyed said they enjoy or take time to look at the advertising in the medium. Additionally, the survey claims that two in 10 weekly+ newspaper readers purchased something as a result of advertising they had seen in a newspaper.

The Irish Independent is ranked as Ireland’s top newspaper sitting just ahead of the Irish Times, the Sunday Independent and local news. When it comes to digital news, RTÉ followed by Independent.ie are the top two most popular digital news sites. Sunday World crime writer Nicola Tallant’s Crime World is second only to My Therapist Ghosted Me as the most listened to podcast, with similar traction among those both under and over 45.

Interest

The research also uncovered the content preferences of the Irish public and how they engage with advertising in various media types across key media titles in Ireland. Travel, holidays and local news register the highest level of interest among the public; with six in 10 adults planning on booking an overseas holiday in the next 12 months. The news in all its forms has a key role in Irish society and its strengths are trustworthiness, quality and depth.

Digital news apps and sites differentiate from other channels as being a core part of day to day life and a ‘go to’ source for news updates; in contrast podcasts are more closely aligned with being easy, fun and surprising. Both digital news and newspapers are strongly associated with being informative, interesting and serious, while podcasts are seen as being easy, fun and surprising. The online survey involved interviews with 1,514 adults.