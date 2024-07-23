Melarkey joins Ogilvy from FH

Brian Melarkey has taken on the new role of group creative director at Ogilvy Ireland, joining from PR agency FleishmanHillard. Melarkey was an executive creative director with FH’s European Middle East and Africa (EMEA) network and was on the Omnicom’s agency’s global creative leadership team. Sharon Murphy, chief executive, Ogilvy Ireland, described Melarkey as a “hugely talented creative strategist” with a keen sense of branding.

“Bringing earned first thinking to creative ideas adds a powerful dimension to a channel-agnostic approach. As marketing has evolved from building an image to creating impact, cultural relevancy for brands is key, with the success of a campaign resting on its ability to deeply connect in an authentic way,” Murphy added. Melarkey is a two-time Cannes Lions winner, and has served twice as a jury member at the festival held in the south of France.

He is a member of IAPI and serves on the board of the Dublin Fringe Festival.