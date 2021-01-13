Virus mental health supports more vital than jab

Most Irish people predict that increased mental health supports will be more critical this year than the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccination, a study by Core indicates. The marketing communications company’s ‘Predict 2021’ research shows 85 per cent of Irish adults see mental health as a priority and one in three expect people to behave differently.

While most people expect a return to pre-Covid-19 behaviour, one in three expect people’s habits to change by sustaining habits formed during the pandemic. It may result in systematic changes across much of Irish society and its economy. With lockdowns in force, there was a rise in the numbers of people spending time outdoors, a trend set to continue.

The study spotlights the hopes and fears of the Irish public for the year ahead and which predictions are most important in society and to the economy. Three quarters of people think it is personally important to them that they spend more time socialising outdoors, while 63 per cent believe it is important that TV shows and news coverage are more diverse.

OPINION

There is also a belief that “media reporting will be informed by opinion, not fact,” with 59 per cent of the population saying this is likely to happen. Seven in 10 respondents say rural life will grow because of remote working. The study shows that 43 per cent believe that young people will need more financial support, yet just 31 per cent expect it to happen.

One in three believe people will be more cautious about details they share online.

When it comes to staycations and growing communities through remote work, 77 per cent believe more people will holiday at home in 2021 compared to previous years, which is good news for Fáilte Ireland. The importance of remote and flexible working is here to stay, with 71 per cent saying it is personally important that companies provide flexible work arrangements.

Housing and climate issues have been paused as priorities. The pandemic has sidelined attention from strategies to address these challenges, with only one in 10 believing Ireland will address social and affordable housing while nine per cent believe climate action will be prioritised this year. The online survey results are based on the views of 1,000 adults.

Core’s marketing director Finian Murphy (above) said Covid-19 has disrupted businesses and global economies in unprecedented ways but it has also forced a rethink about a different type of future. “2020 was a difficult year there’s continued resilience, hope and possibilities along with a positive interest in wellness and mental health supports,” Murphy added.

To view the full findings of the Core Predict 2021 research click here… https://onecore.ie/intel/research/predict-peoples-hopes-for-2021/