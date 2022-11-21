MFSC to host career event next week

The Marketing Society Future Council (MSFC) will host Career Hacks for 2023 online on Wednesday, November 30th. Three senior marketers will share their ultimate career hacks, from landing promotions to managing work/life balance in a hybrid world. The speakers are Deirdre Wafer, LinkedIn, Deirdre Macklin (above), Ryanair and Bernie Keogh, A Lust for Life.

The Future Council provides thought leadership and networking opportunities through events and talks specifically created for marketing and communications practitioners in the first five years of their careers. Career Hacks for 2023 will take place on Hopin from 10.30am to 11.30am on Wednesday, November 30th. Tickets are €4.99 on Eventbrite.

