Tormey to speak at AAI/IAPI event

Valeo Foods’ Michelle Tormey is among the speakers lined up to address the next Behind Closed Doors, hosted jointly by the Association of Advertisers in Ireland (AAI) and the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI). What started out as a way of sharing strategies for coping with the pandemic turned into a behind the scenes look at a marketer’s world.

Rather than hearing scripted presentations from speakers, the informal discussion includes questions from the audience throughout, providing guests with insights and personal stories. It is hoped that the stories will resonate and provide a few practical nuggets to help people in their everyday job, whether they work in an agency or on the client side.

The event’s other speakers are Peter Flanagan, Mindshare; Conor O’Donovan, Enterprise Ireland and Chris Upton, Havas Village. IAPI chief executive Charley Stoney is the moderator. The virtual event is at 12pm on Friday, January 29th… please register here to attend.