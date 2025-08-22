Mick McCarthy in Heineken 0.0 promo

Former Republic of Ireland international captain and manager Mick McCarthy fronts a new Heineken 0.0 promotion, a ‘redemption’ story that comes with a pint on the house. The promotion runs until September 14 in participating pubs nationwide. The playful campaign was created for the Dutch brewer by Thinkhouse.

McCarthy channels his signature dry humour as he gives a nod to one of Irish sport’s most talked-about moments. Consumers can redeem a free pint of Heineken 0.0 online at https://www.complimentarypint.heineken.ie/ Mark Noble, marketing manager, Heineken Ireland, said the campaign was about redemption and connecting with the brand in a fun way.

McCarthy said he was delighted to be invited to appear in the ad not just because Heineken 0.0 is his brand of choice, but because the script amused him straight away. “It’s not every day you get handed a role with a bit of drama and a wink of humour, so I thought, why not?,” the former Wolves and Ipswich Town manager added.

