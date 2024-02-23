Micromedia has Wildstone in its sites

Irish out of home (OOH) operator Micromedia has partnered with UK site owner Wildstone to operate two digital poster locations in Dublin at Donnybrook Road and Killeen Road. The freehold contract marks Wildstone’s entry into the Irish OOH market. Launched in 2014 and run by managing director Dave Smith, Micromedia operates 240 digital advertising screens nationwide in diverse high-footfall areas like retail, social, gyms and university campuses.

The tie-up with Wildstone marks Micromedia’s first foray into the roadside digital market. Wildstone has a portfolio of over 5,000 OOH sites across digital 48-sheet screens, classic paper and paste billboards, as well as super premium digital sites. The company buys and rents property sites for outdoor advertising across the UK and Europe and uses uses next generation LED screen technology for all their installations.