Micromedia unveils first solar poster

Ireland’s first viable, zero carbon emission illuminated billboard has been unveiled at 151 Pearse Street in Dublin city. Incurring zero energy costs, the lighting for the display billboard is fully powered by solar energy and operates independently of the grid. The project, the first of its kind in the country, is an initiative of Micromedia, an ad agency that specialises in the promotion of music, culture and the arts. Installation was no mean feat.

In collaboration with Eoin O’Broin, CEO of lighting specialists Solar AdTek, it took Micromedia nine months of planning followed by a two day build to install four solar roof panels, angled at 15 degrees south to maximise solar gains. Due to the precarious structure of the roof, the panels then had to be held in place with bespoke ballast boxes specially designed for flat roofs. They are further supported by bespoke wind breakers for more stability.

Sustainable

Micromedia founder Dave Smith says that while he expects the ad space to be taken by brands to promote their sustainability credentials, the main aim of the installation was to show there are new ways for outdoor advertising to become even more sustainable. Smith said brand owners must find more sustainable methods of advertising that not only reduce environmental impact, but can also complement and enhance cityscapes.

The solar storage batteries are lithium phosphate, allowing for 90 per cent depth of discharge, which is much higher than lithium batteries. This ultra-low energy lighting maximises the throw of light evenly over the entire billboard. The cost in producing and installing the solar lighting system is estimated at three years. Micromedia awaits the outcome of a planning permission request to Dublin City Council to operate a digital billboard on the site.

Pictured above: The Micromedia team of Peter McNally, Rob Shaw, Rocio Tejedor, Dermot Murphy and Dave Smith