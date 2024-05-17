MII adds grand prix to AIMs awards

Marketing Institute Ireland (MII) has added a grand prix for the first time in advance of the 18th annual MII All-Ireland Marketing Awards (AIMs). The awards honour Irish marketers across a host of categories, including innovation, impact, and effectiveness. Shane McGonigle (pictured), chief executive, MII, said the launch of a grand prix award adds a new dimension to the AIMs, reflecting the highest level of recognition across all categories.

Exceptional

“The introduction of the grand prix allows us to recognise and celebrate the cream of the marketing crop,” McGonigle said in a statement. “This prestigious accolade will honour the exceptional business case study that stands out above all, setting a new benchmark for business success delivered by professional marketing.” This year’s winners will be announced at a black tie dinner in the Clayton Burlington next Thursday, May 23rd.