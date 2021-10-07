MII and Onside to debate sponsorship

Marketing Institute Ireland (MII) and John Trainor’s agency Onside will again combine to host the sixth ‘Who Won Sponsorship?’ series later this month. Spend on sponsorship in Ireland this year is expected to amount to €182 million. The event will explore the summer’s UEFA Euros, the Olympics and Paralympic Games, with learnings from stakeholders.
Peter Sherard, CEO, Olympic Federation of Ireland, John Seiler, head of sports and gaming at Coca-Cola Europe and RTÉ head of sport Declan McBennett (above) are among the speakers. Paul Dermody, CEO, HRI Racecourses & Marketing and Jo Harrington, head of marketing partnerships, Live Nation Ireland, will share perspectives on sport and the arts.
Pasi Lankinen, previous partnerships strategist for FC Barcelona and current advisor to Manchester City, will talk about the changing landscape and future of the sponsor/rights holder relationship, how they anticipate adapting to meet the altered expectations of fans to enhance engagement and what the future of live events might look like post-Covid.
Data use
The San Francisco 49ers chief revenue officer Brent Schoeb will share insights from the US on the impact of last year’s restrictions on revenue. The session will look at partnerships contracts, diversification of revenue streams, the cryptocurrency trend in sport circles and how the 49ers have upped their game in using data to best effect at the club’s Levi’s Stadium.
An all-star panel of leading talent in Ireland including Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic gold medal winners Kellie Harrington and Ellen Keane will also discuss how their achievements and star power can make a real difference to their communities and the Irish marketing industry. The webinar runs from 10am to 12.30pm on Thursday, October 21.
To register, click on https://mii.ie/who-won-sponsorship-series-2021/