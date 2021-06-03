MII’s new plan to target boardrooms

The Marketing Institute (MII), the professional body for Ireland’s marketing practitioners, has unveiled a new corporate strategy aimed at driving economic growth, helping business leaders achieve better business performance and positioning Ireland as a global hub for marketing expertise through a partnership with Berkeley Global, University of California.

The Global Marketing Leadership Programme will be the only marketing course of its kind in Ireland, specifically designed to propel marketers to the next level, equipping them with the tools for leadership roles and gain access to boardrooms. The content and curriculum are the result of a study of recent research in digital transformation management and marketing.

The Berkeley partnership, which is open to both MII members and non-members, is designed to connect Irish CMOs with Silicon Valley experts and thought leaders. Launching the new strategy and a new brand identity created by Richards Dee, MII chief executive David Field said Irish business leaders must stay ahead of digital transformational developments.

Roadmap

The strategy is the culmination of over 12 months of industry engagement with business stakeholders across Ireland. It sets out a clear roadmap for strengthening the contribution of marketing in creating value and giving marketers and other business leaders the skills required to drive business performance during a time of profound and rapid change.

Established in 1962, the MII has over 2,500 individual and corporate members and supports marketers in every stage of their career, including at university level, with the MII’s strategic education partnership with TU Dublin offering a number of level nine programmes created for experienced professionals hoping to further develop their marketing careers.

Pictured: David Field, chief executive, Marketing Institute Ireland (MII)