Mindcap announces change in ownership

Creative agency Mindmap, which celebrates 20 years trading in 2024, has new owners following confirmation by its founder, Frank Neary, that he has stepped down as managing director. The agency specialises in pharmaceutical and healthcare advertising. as well as working with international food and consumer brands. Two years ago, Mindmap separated into two entities, with the newly-formed Bad Goose focusing on consumer brands.

Bad Goose is headed up by Neary, who worked in client service roles with AFA for many years. The specialist division, Mindmap Medical Marketing, was led by Aisling Barry. Senior staff members, including Barry and Patrick Swan, have become major shareholders and will now spearhead the agency. Barry becomes managing partner, overseeing operations and growth strategy while continuing to manage Mindmap Medical Marketing.

Swan is now creative director and partner. Neary retains a shareholding in Mindcap.

Pictured, from left: Mindcap directors Patrick Swan, Aisling Barry and Frank Neary