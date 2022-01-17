Mindshare beefs up strategy unit

Mindshare has expanded its strategic services with two new appointments. Renata Cardetas has joined the GroupM agency as strategy director. Cardetas held senior strategic planning positions in Dentsu and MOL in Brazil and will use her branding and PR experience to bolster the strategic client offering. Ciara O’Connor has been promoted to junior strategy director.

O’Connor, who first joined Mindshare in 2016, was previously an account director, working with some of the agency’s top clients, including Unilever, Fáilte Ireland, Tesco and Suntory. She joins Cardetas and Mindshare’s managing partner Chris Cashen in the new strategic unit. COMvergence ranks Mindshare as Ireland’s largest agency with 10.2 per cent share.

Ken Nolan, chief operating officer, Mindshare, said the agency has rebranded with a move away from a focus on a media specific strategy to a more all-encompassing marketing consultancy. Nolan said the shift was driven by a demand for a stronger integration between client and agency, while adopting a more bespoke approach for each agency client.

Pictured are Mindshare’s Ciara O’Connor, Chris Cashen and Renata Cardetas