Mindshare brokers tasty TV deal for Tesco

This week marks the launch of Tesco Ireland’s sponsorship of RTÉ One’s new summer cooking show, All Fired Up, fronted by Dublin chef, Nico Reynolds. The six-part series airs in a prime-time evening slot on Tuesdays at 7pm from June 14. Fire Pit, Tesco’s speciality BBQ range, top and tail the show in which Reynolds cooks his Caribbean and Latin-style dishes.
All Fired Up marks the launch of Tesco Ireland’s summer campaign. As well as the series sponsorship, Mindshare is running a cross platform campaign. It sees the Fire Pit partnership go live online in the form of a recipe video series as part of YouTube and social activity. The launch includes radio promos with Jennifer Zamparelli and Jenny Greene on RTÉ 2FM.
Tesco’s Fire Pit range is available in stores and online.