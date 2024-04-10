Mitchell heads marketing at Guaranteed Irish

Sinead Mitchell has been appointed by Guaranteed Irish as head of communications, PR and marketing. She has a wealth of experience in marketing and communications with over 15 years working in healthcare, hospitality and within agency and consultancy roles. She will be responsible for the strategy in engaging members, network growth, and the building of brand recognition by developing innovative, creative and engaging cross-platform campaigns.

Engaging

Mitchell will also be responsible for marketing budgets, campaign performance and cost-tracking. Reporting to chief executive Brid O’Connell, her task in promoting Guaranteed Irish will be to ensure the corporate message and branding of the national trust in Irish jobs is consistent and engaging across all channels. Its members are committed to ensuring quality jobs, community support and the enhancement of Irish provenance in a sustainable manner.

Campaign

To mark its 50 years supporting businesses in Ireland, Guaranteed Irish rolled out a campaign to help inform what it is that the not-for-profit does, and quelling myths of just ‘made in Ireland’. The ads focus on the positive impacts that businesses based in Ireland can have on local jobs, community, and provenance, including retailers like SuperValu and Centra, Applegreen, United Hardware, Meadows & Byrne and PTSB.

Guaranteed Irish members and partners not only contribute to employment opportunities but also actively give back to their local communities in different ways. Each retailer customised campaign assets to include their employees, which could be utilised for print displays in stores or shared as social media posts. Additionally, each retailer collaborated with Guaranteed Irish to produce a radio ad, for broadcast on national radio.

The campaign video was shared across the retailers’ social channels.