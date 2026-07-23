MKF ads warn about skin cancer risks

The Marie Keating Foundation (MKF) and its creative agency Boys+Girls have rolled out a new radio and out of home campaign highlighting the danger of skin cancer this summer. As Ireland has one of the highest skin cancer rates in the world, Irish people are more likely to get skin cancer at home than they are holidaying abroad.

The Irish insight anchoring the ads is a simple one. Irish people are willing to protect their skin when they are abroad, but don’t think to do it in their home country. Each county has been given a mole map as a reminder to protect their skin at home, with geo-targeting used to communicate to people in each of the different counties nationwide.

It’s a vital message, as this summer is set to be one of the hottest on record

Along with creating a bespoke execution for each county, digital audio has also been used to highlight that the Irish sun is just as dangerous as the sun in Spain and Australia. Skin cancer is now the most common cancer in the country, so it is vital that people protect their skin by regularly applying SPF and avoiding staying in the sun for too long.

Liz Yeates, CEO, MKF, said: “Through our mole maps, we’re asking people to rethink how they protect their skin at home. Too often, we only think about sunscreen when we’re heading abroad, but you’re just as likely to develop skin cancer in Cork as you could on the Costa del Sol. Melanoma doesn’t care whether it finds you in Wexford or Waikiki.”

The ads run in July and August with support from Bristol Myers Squibb, MSD and Regeneron.