Moran and Murphy promoted at VMTV

Virgin Media Television has made some changes to its management team with Tara Moran being made head of sales while Sarah Murphy has been promoted to head of strategy, insights and trading. Moran has worked in VMTV for the past three and a half years as head of client solutions. Prior to this she was head of partnerships and digital innovation. She joined VMTV from Maximum Media, where she was head of brand partnerships.

Moran will be responsible for leading the development of advertising for VMTV and building relationships with key advertising clients and agencies. Moran is a graduate of the UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School where she earned a masters in marketing and she also has a bachelor of commerce international (Spanish) from NUI Galway. She was twice named in in the Business Post’s top 30 under 30 in its Irish tech list.

Murphy has been with VMTV for two years as investment lead. She joined from Dentsu Aegis Network where he was group trading director. She has worked in the advertising industry for over 20 years and sat on a number of TAM Ireland and other industry committees over the years. She holds a post graduate degree in advertising and an arts degree from UCD. In her new role, she will focus on developing VMTV’s strategic vision and trading strategy.

She will also work closely with key VMTV clients on negotiating annual deals.