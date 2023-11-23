Moran elected IAPI’s new president

Abi Moran, chief executive of Folk Wunderman Thompson, has been elected as the new president of the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) for the next two years. She will assume the post at the start of January. She succeeds Seán Hynes, co-founder of Bonfire. Moran has worked in adland for over 20 years and has handled accounts such as Vodafone, Lidl, Bord Gáis Energy, Irish Life, Brennans and Bank of Ireland.

Understanding the role advertising can play in bringing about change, Moran says she believes the industry can have a positive contribution in terms of responsible commercial growth and progress in society. In recent years, Folk has worked with a number of major Irish brands on their sustainability agenda. Up to now, she has led IAPI’s sustainability council and was instrumental in the launch of Ad Net Zero in Ireland.

Honoured

Moran said she was honoured to be elected to the position. “I’m genuinely excited to take on this challenge and I hope I can continue the great work that Seán (Hynes) has done, as his contribution and dedication to the industry over the past two years have been nothing short of inspiring.” She cited talent, growth and sustainability as her “guiding lights” and plans to make the voice of advertising distinct and authoritative.

Moran will be joined on the IAPI board by Anna Doyle, Starcom; Aoife McCleary, F&B Huskies; Chris Cashen, Mindshare; Emma Williams, Edelman; Geraldine Jones, Publicis Dublin; Jonathan Conlon, GroupM; Margaret Gilsenan, Boys+Girls and Neal Davies, BBDO Dublin. While Seán Hynes is about to end his term as president, he will serve one more year on the IAPI board, which is elected by its 60 member agencies.