Moran to head rebranded Zenith

Core’s Zenith and Mediaworks agencies are to merge and operate under the Zenith name with Paul Moran (above) as managing director. The business will service a range of international and Irish brands, including McDonald’s, Paddy Power, Maxol and Aviva. The merger takes effect from the start of July and will be led by board directors from both agencies.

Chris Nolan, former MD of Zenith, who had previously worked at Kellogg Ireland, will continue to be involved in the transition process with the new team and with certain clients, after which time he will assume a new role in Core. The marketing services company is now headed by Aidan Greene and employs a total of 330 people across various disciplines.

Core services comprise creative advertising, data, investment, learning, media (namely Spark Foundry, Starcom and Zenith), research, sponsorship and strategy. The Mediaworks name still exists in Ireland, albeit on the fringes through a UK group which trades locally as MWi. Ironically, MWi’s Dublin office is run by former Zenith managing director Declan Kelly.