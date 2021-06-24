More young people switch to TV news

The percentage of young people citing TV as their main source of news has almost doubled in 2021, the latest yearly Reuters Institute Digital News Report for Ireland shows. The research of around 2,000 people across Ireland also found that WhatsApp is now the country’s most popular social media platform for any reason, and has now overtaken Facebook.

Irish news consumers are more interested in news and more likely to pay for news than their European or British counterparts. The report, supported by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI), claims to be most extensive ongoing comparative study of news consumption in the world. The Irish data forms part of the larger survey, conducted in 46 countries.

Ireland’s participation has been facilitated for the seventh year by the BAI, with analysis of the Irish data by researchers from the Institute for Future Media, Democracy and Society (FuJo) at Dublin City University. The report includes analysis of international and Irish trends in the online news audience, trust in news sources, and paying for news.

The report’s key findings include:

Interest in news: Some 70 per cent of Irish respondents said they were extremely or very interested in news, an increase of five percentage points on last year’s figures. The percentage of Irish respondents interested in news is higher than the EU average at 60 per cent, the UK (51 per cent) and North America on 54 per cent.

Levels of public trust in news in Ireland increased by five percentage points, with 53 per cent expressing positive levels of trust, agreeing or strongly agreeing with the statement ‘you can trust most of the news most of the time’. The level of trust in media is higher in Ireland that than the EU, the UK and North America. Neutrality in news: When it comes to whether the news media should take a neutral stance when reporting on social and political issues, the report found that older respondents prefer neutral news reports, with younger people more inclined to believe that, on some issues, strict impartiality is not desirable. More than half of respondents in every age category from 35 and upwards believe that news outlets should try to be neutral on every issue, while slightly less than half held this view in the 18–24 (46 per cent) and the 25–34 (49 per cent) age categories.

As well as the Digital News Report, the BAI has commissioned DCU to examine in greater detail gender and diversity in the context of the Irish Reuters data since 2016. The BAI is keen to know women’s attitudes towards and engagement with news and they have confirmed that a report on the findings is due to be published later this year.

The study was commissioned by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism to understand how news is being consumed in 46 countries. Research was conducted by YouGov using an online questionnaire in January and February 2021. Sample sizes in each country were assembled using nationally representative quotas for age, gender, region and education.

The data was also weighted to targets based on census and industry-accepted data. The total sample size was 80,155 adults with around 2,000 per country. Ireland has 92 per cent internet penetration and the sample size used in the study was 2,031. Full details on the Reuters Institute Digital News Report are available on the BAI website at www.bai.ie

Pictured above is RTÉ newsreader Caitriona Perry. The report showed that the national broadcaster is the most trusted news source for Irish consumers, with 78 per cent of respondents saying they trusted the service. Consumer trust in local newspapers as a news source was up by four points to 75 per cent.