Most agency bosses optimistic – IAPI

Some 87 per cent of Ireland’s agency bosses are optimistic about recovering from the impact of the pandemic. Almost two-thirds of all agencies are pursuing business from international clients, reflecting a confidence to compete with agencies based overseas. Maintaining agency culture, as people continue to work from home, remains the key concern for the future.

These are among the findings from the IAPI 2021 Census, which was based on a survey sent to the IAPI membership and completed by the heads of finance, HR and agency leaders. A total of 54 out of 61 (89 per cent) IAPI members took part in the Census, providing data to take stock of the industry and how it has fared during the pandemic over the past two years.

With no Census carried out in 2020 much of the data compares 2019 to 2021, and most of the analysis was undertaken by independent research consultant, Ann Claire Nolan.

Pictured is IAPI chief executive Charley Stoney

Click here to download the full report